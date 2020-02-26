The growing list of world events canceled due to coronavirus

From our Obsession

Fear over the spread of coronavirus has already disrupted schools, cruise ships, and religious congregations. Now, it’s coming for your social and professional calendar, too.

As Covid-19—the formal name for a flu-like disease that originated in Wuhan, China, and has now infected more than 80,000 people and killed more than 2,700 people globally—continues to spread around the world, fears are rising that the disease will disrupt the opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games in July. Organizers had previously said the 2020 Games would go ahead as planned, but this week a member of the International Olympic Committee suggested the games could be canceled if the disease is not contained by the end of May.

While World Health Organization officials insist that Covid-19 is not yet a pandemic, concerns that it may turn into one have led organizers to cancel major global events across every industry, from fashion to technology, design, and hospitality. That’s not just an expensive and logistical nightmare—it’s also a major loss for the industries they represent, the organizers, and the participants. And it could add to the burden coronavirus has already placed on the world economy.

Meanwhile, some of the events that have chosen to carry on are facing challenges. For instance, the Game Developers Conference, the world’s largest convention for video game developers, is taking place as scheduled between March 16 and 20 in San Francisco. But according to Barrons, “the conference organizers say that all 10 of the China-based exhibitors at the show have canceled, and added that all China-based attendees are out as well, about 2% of the expected total attendance.”

Below is a list of some of the biggest events canceled or postponed due to coronavirus.

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress (MWC), the world’s biggest mobile phone trade show, was set to take place in Barcelona between Feb. 24 and 27. The high-profile annual event attracts some of the world’s most prominent tech and telecommunications companies. Earlier this month, organizers announced it would be canceled because of Covid-19.

Facebook’s Global Marketing Summit

Facebook canceled its global marketing summit, scheduled to begin March 9 in San Francisco. The company said the decision was made in “an abundance of caution.”

Milan Furniture Fair

Milan’s Salone del Mobile, the largest furniture fair in the world, was slated to take place between April 21 and 26. Organizers announced it’s been postponed until June due to fears about a coronavirus outbreak in Italy.

Global fashion weeks

Fashion weeks in Beijing and Shanghai, both set to take place at the end of March, were postponed due to coronavirus. Meanwhile, numerous Chinese fashion brands have pulled out of fashion weeks in Paris and Milan.

Chinese Grand Prix

The Chinese Grand Prix, set to take place from April 17 to 19 has been postponed because of coronavirus. It’s the opening race of the Formula One season, and three other races—in Australia, Bahrain, and Vietnam—could also be postponed.

Six Nations Rugby match

Philip Browne, chief executive of the Irish Rugby Football Union, postponed two Six Nations rugby matches between Ireland and Italy set to take place in Dublin between March 6 and 8.

European carnivals

The mayor of Nice, a city in southern France, canceled the last day of carnival because of coronavirus. Venice, Italy, too, canceled its carnival, one of the most popular in the world. Authorities said there were three confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Venice.