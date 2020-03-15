Skip to navigationSkip to content
AP Photo/Teresa Crawford
Infertility often has more to do with gender and class constructs than biology alone.
The most important fertility factors have little to do with biology

Mary Jacobson, MD
Member exclusive by Mary Jacobson, MD for The business of fertility

In my decades as an obstetrician, gynecologist, and surgeon, I’ve heard it all when it comes to the many myths associated with infertility. Often, fertility has much more to do with gender and class barriers than it does with pure physiology. We need to combat these misconceptions in order to better understand the many influencing factors.

When it comes to infertility, the amount of information out there feels particularly hard to resist. The internet allows us to get answers quickly, but those answers can also devolve into a place of misdiagnosis, fear, and confusion.

This is a huge problem, and one that patients and doctors need to combat together.

