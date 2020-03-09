Are income share agreements a solution to the student debt crisis?

As a filmmaker, Claire Gregowicz would often talk with friends about the importance of building out a brand and gaining marketable skills in today’s competitive job market. “That’s what everybody is looking for these days,” she laments.

So she was intrigued when one of those friends alerted her to a digital marketing credential by UC San Diego Extension, an online research university, and the San Diego Workforce Partnership. In addition to finding the skills she wanted to learn, what attracted her was that she would not have to pay for the course upfront.

“It sounded too good to be true,” she says.