Skip to navigationSkip to content
AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach
Debt-free education.
IT'S PAYBACK TIME

Are income share agreements a solution to the student debt crisis?

Michelle Cheng
Member exclusive by Michelle Cheng for Beyond student debt

As a filmmaker, Claire Gregowicz would often talk with friends about the importance of building out a brand and gaining marketable skills in today’s competitive job market. “That’s what everybody is looking for these days,” she laments.

So she was intrigued when one of those friends alerted her to a digital marketing credential by UC San Diego Extension, an online research university, and the San Diego Workforce Partnership. In addition to finding the skills she wanted to learn, what attracted her was that she would not have to pay for the course upfront.

“It sounded too good to be true,” she says.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in