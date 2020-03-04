Try the scientifically proven “memory palace” technique to remember everything

People with the world’s best memories—who set world records for reciting pi to 100,000 digits, or win championships for memorizing decks of cards in 18 seconds—aren’t genetically gifted. They’re trained. And most of them use some version of the same technique, called the “mind palace.”

The “mind palace,” as inaccurately portrayed in the BBC show Sherlock. via Giphy.

The premise is to convert arbitrary lists or other information into stories and scenes, which are easier to remember because they’re visual and emotional. The strategy has been used by everyone from the ancient Greek poet Simonides of Ceos to Sherlock Holmes (at least the BBC version).