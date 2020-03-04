Skip to navigationSkip to content

Exceptional Humans

Looking at remarkable minds to understand our own

Arielle Ray
AUGMENTED REALITY BONUS FEATURE

Try the scientifically proven “memory palace” technique to remember everything

Arielle Ray
Michael Tabb
Member exclusive by Arielle Ray & Michael Tabb

People with the world’s best memories—who set world records for reciting pi to 100,000 digits, or win championships for memorizing decks of cards in 18 seconds—aren’t genetically gifted. They’re trained. And most of them use some version of the same technique, called the “mind palace.”

The “mind palace,” as inaccurately portrayed in the BBC show Sherlock. via Giphy.

The premise is to convert arbitrary lists or other information into stories and scenes, which are easier to remember because they’re visual and emotional. The strategy has been used by everyone from the ancient Greek poet Simonides of Ceos to Sherlock Holmes (at least the BBC version).

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in