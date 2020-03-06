Water scarcity is business’s next big challenge

By 2050, some 5.7 billion people will lack access to clean, safe water. Global water demand is expected to increase by one third. As the world approaches this potential future, companies are more concerned than ever about water scarcity. Still, many of them lack concrete plans for addressing it.

Quartz’s latest presentation breaks down what a global water crisis would mean for business. We walk you through how industry has contributed to the problem of water scarcity—and how some corporations are planning to be part of the solution.