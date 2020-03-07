At the time of writing, there are 105,558 confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which 58,354 have recovered, while 3,555 have died. But don’t take my word for it—you can follow the progress of the coronavirus as it moves around the world, in real time, thanks to a spell-binding “interactive web-based dashboard” hosted by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Since Jan. 22, the dashboard has shown the location and number of confirmed cases as they are reported, along with casualties and recoveries. Developed to “provide researchers, public health authorities and the general public with a user-friendly tool to track the outbreak as it unfolds,” according to a university statement, it lays out the public health crisis in staggering detail.

With panic setting in all over the world, there’s a strange sort of relief to be found in seeing the data right there, in black and white (and red, and green). Every new recovery is a moment to celebrate; the relatively flat rate of daily new cases may help make the anxiety a little easier to handle. It helps, too, that the map is intuitive to use and beautifully designed.