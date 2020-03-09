Are AI ethicists making any difference?

Tech companies, consulting firms, and even the US military are rushing to add ethics boards and hire “AI ethicists.” They’re asking them to think about everything from bias and fairness to the circumstances under which it is acceptable to use autonomous weapons.

It’s a welcome acknowledgment of the harm AI can do.

But many people are skeptical about the role of ethicists in technology companies—including both ethicists and technologists. Trained ethicists in particular have bristled at this new role, often because some “AI ethicists” don’t have formal training in ethics and moral philosophy.