How fertility care went from an evolutionary need to a luxury good

Kerry-Ann Hamilton and her wife have long wanted children. “Early in our relationship, we had conversations about having a family,” says Hamilton, a communications consultant in Washington, DC. “My wife comes from a family with five siblings. She loves them, and always wanted to have a large family.” Hamilton herself was adopted—a transformative gift, she says. She was excited to pass that love on.

Hamilton’s enthusiasm carried easily over the phone when we spoke in early February. Last year, she and her wife, LJ, had finally decided they were ready to create a family of their own. The couple decided to explore adoption, and Hamilton, who is in her late 30s, would also try to become pregnant using her own eggs.

They had all the love in the world—“the most essential in starting a family,” says Hamilton.