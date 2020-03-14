Coronavirus is revealing ugly truths about social structure in the US

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting every possible aspect of life—and thus confronting Americans with ugly truths about the way US society functions.

Any crisis or emergency throws into sharp relief the lack of a social safety net in the US. This virus outbreak, the most widespread in decades, is exposing the country’s social vulnerabilities all at the same time. Some of them will be addressed in a comprehensive relief package that Congress and the White House agreed upon on March 13. It includes “paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave,” according to House speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as free coronavirus testing for those who don’t have health insurance and increased food aid and Medicaid funding.

But this solution only underscores the fact that Americans lack some basic protections on a day-to-day basis.

These facts of life that are not new discoveries, and will be known to people who work in these fields or follow news around it. It’s not an exhaustive list, and it’s a highly subjective one, crowdsourced in the Quartz newsroom.

Homelessness and hunger

Paid leave and privilege

Americans do not have paid sick leave, which is standard in many countries in normal, pandemic-less circumstances. Some companies have changed their leave policies, and federal lawmakers included it in their relief package.

The digital divide in the US means that while some students are able to continue their education at home if schools close, many can’t because they do not have internet access. In Pennsylvania, 23% of households do not have access to high-speed internet.

Society’s most vulnerable

Lila MacLellan contributed to this piece, as did other Quartz reporters.