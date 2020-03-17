Trump is asking for $850 billion of stimulus. A former IMF chief economist says it’s a start

The Trump administration plans to ask Congress for $850 billion of stimulus spending to bolster the US economy from a coronavirus-induced disruption. Kenneth Rogoff, former chief economist at the IMF, says those kinds of eye-popping numbers could be reasonable—for round one.

Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin plans to show details of the proposal to Senate Republicans today, according to the Washington Post. A package of that magnitude could be even bigger than the $750 billion proposal that’s expected from Senate minority leader Charles Schumer.

In hopes of slowing the spread of Covid-19, officials are restricting travel and cracking down on public gatherings. While the measures have the potential to reduce deaths and infections, they will also crater business prospects for many companies, likely causing a synchronized worldwide disruption that has few historical parallels.

For “round one,” some hundreds of billions of fiscal stimulus in the US would be a good start, Rogoff told Quartz. Hotels, airlines, restaurants, and small businesses are going to need loans or other support to get through the turmoil. He has suggested targeting the money at low income earners who would spend the money quickly and because it might cause the least political backlash.

“The whole point of having a sound government balance sheet is to be able to go all out in situations like this, which is tantamount to a war,” Rogoff said in an email. “Countries that are not able to do this will suffer not just in the short run, but in the long run.”

The Harvard economist says the response needs to be “MASSIVE.” His emailed comments have been lightly edited: