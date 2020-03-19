Skip to navigationSkip to content
Woman uses computer in lounge area
Reuters/Thomas Peter
Keeping your brain active.
MENTAL EXERCISE

450 free Ivy League university courses you can take online

Dhawal Shah
By Dhawal Shah

Dhawal Shah, Founder of Class Central

This is an updated version of a story Quartz published in January 2019.

The eight Ivy League schools are among the most prestigious colleges in the world. They include Brown, Harvard, Cornell, Princeton, Dartmouth, Yale, and Columbia universities, and the University of Pennsylvania.

These Ivy League schools are highly selective and extremely hard to get into. But the good news is that all these universities now offer free online courses across multiple online course platforms.

Here’s a collection of all of them, split into courses in the following subjects: Computer Science, Data Science, Programming, Humanities, Business, Art & Design, Science, Social Sciences, Health & Medicine, Engineering, Education & Teaching, Mathematics, and Personal Development.

Computer Science (40)

CS50’s Introduction to Computer Science
Harvard University

Algorithms, Part I
Princeton University

Algorithms, Part II
Princeton University

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Technologies
Princeton University

Machine Learning for Data Science and Analytics
Columbia University

Machine Learning
Columbia University

Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Columbia University

Reinforcement Learning
Brown University

Machine Learning
Georgia Institute of Technology

Software Defined Networking
Princeton University

Computer Architecture
Princeton University

Enabling Technologies for Data Science and Analytics: The Internet of Things
Columbia University

Analysis of Algorithms
Princeton University

Robotics: Perception
University of Pennsylvania

Machine Learning: Unsupervised Learning
Brown University

Animation and CGI Motion
Columbia University

Networks Illustrated: Principles without Calculus
Princeton University

Linux Basics: The Command Line Interface
Dartmouth

C Programming: Modular Programming and Memory Management
Dartmouth

CS50’s Understanding Technology
Harvard University

CS50’s Computer Science for Business Professionals
Harvard University

CS50’s AP® Computer Science Principles
Harvard University

Algorithm Design and Analysis
University of Pennsylvania

HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Administrative/IT Perspective)
Columbia University

HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Clinical Perspective)
Columbia University

Networks: Friends, Money, and Bytes
Princeton University

C Programming: Using Linux Tools and Libraries
Dartmouth

C Programming: Pointers and Memory Management
Dartmouth

C Programming: Language Foundations
Institut Mines-Télécom

[New] CS50’s Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python
Harvard University

CS50 for Lawyers
Harvard University

[New] Robotics: Vision Intelligence and Machine Learning
University of Pennsylvania

Data Structures and Software Design
University of Pennsylvania

Computational Thinking for Problem Solving
University of Pennsylvania

Cryptocurrency and Blockchain: An Introduction to Digital Currencies
University of Pennsylvania

HI-FIVE: Health Informatics For Innovation, Value & Enrichment (Social/Peer Perspective)
Columbia University

Computer Science: Algorithms, Theory, and Machines from Princeton University

Computer Science: Programming with a Purpose
Princeton University

C Programming: Advanced Data Types
Dartmouth

C Programming: Getting Started
Dartmouth

Data Science (18)

Statistics and R
Harvard University

Statistical Thinking for Data Science and Analytics
Columbia University

Data Science: R Basics
Harvard University

People Analytics
University of Pennsylvania

High-Dimensional Data Analysis
Harvard University

Data Science: Visualization
Harvard University

Data Science: Machine Learning
Harvard University

Case study: DNA methylation data analysis
Harvard University

Causal Diagrams: Draw Your Assumptions Before Your Conclusions
Harvard University

Data Science: Linear Regression
Harvard University

Data Science: Inference and Modeling
Harvard University

Data Science: Probability
Harvard University

Data Science: Wrangling
Harvard University

Data Science: Productivity Tools
Harvard University

Big Data and Education
Columbia University

Principles, Statistical and Computational Tools for Reproducible Data Science
Harvard University

Data Science: Capstone
Harvard University

Data, Models and Decisions in Business Analytics
Columbia University

Programming (8)

Using Python for Research
Harvard University

CS50’s Web Programming with Python and JavaScript
Harvard University

Programming for the Web with JavaScript
University of Pennsylvania

The Computing Technology Inside Your Smartphone
Cornell University

CS50’s Mobile App Development with React Native
Harvard University

CS50’s Introduction to Game Development
Harvard University

Software Development Fundamentals
University of Pennsylvania

Quantitative Methods for Biology
Harvard University

Humanities (81)

Modern & Contemporary American Poetry (“ModPo”)
University of Pennsylvania

HOPE: Human Odyssey to Political Existentialism from Princeton University

Moralities of Everyday Life
Yale University

Greek and Roman Mythology
University of Pennsylvania

Ancient Philosophy: Plato & His Predecessors
University of Pennsylvania

Ancient Philosophy: Aristotle and His Successors
University of Pennsylvania

China (Part 1): Political and Intellectual Foundations: From the Sage Kings to Confucius and the Legalists
Harvard University

Visualizing Japan (1850s-1930s): Westernization, Protest, Modernity
Harvard University

Religious Literacy: Traditions and Scriptures
Harvard University

English for Career Development
University of Pennsylvania

Literati China: Examinations, Neo-Confucianism, and Later Imperial China
Harvard University

Modern China’s Foundations: The Manchus and the Qing
Harvard University

China’s First Empires and the Rise of Buddhism
Harvard University

English for Journalism
University of Pennsylvania

Effective Altruism
Princeton University

Buddhism Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University

Creating Modern China: The Republican Period to the Present
Harvard University

Introduction to Ancient Egypt and Its Civilization
University of Pennsylvania

The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1850-1861: A House Divided
Columbia University

The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1865-1890: The Unfinished Revolution
Columbia University

The Civil War and Reconstruction – 1861 – 1865: A New Birth of Freedom
Columbia University

Masterpieces of World Literature
Harvard University

Cosmopolitan Tang: Aristocratic Culture in China
Harvard University

Shakespeare’s Hamlet: The Ghost
Harvard University

Global China: From the Mongols to the Ming
Harvard University

Invasions, Rebellions, and the Fall of Imperial China
Harvard University

China and Communism
Harvard University

Contemporary China: The People’s Republic, Taiwan, and Hong Kong
Harvard University

Global History Lab
Princeton University

The Ethics of Eating
Cornell University

Christianity Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University

PredictionX: John Snow and the Cholera Outbreak of 1854
Harvard University

Islam Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University

Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life
Yale University

A Journey through Western Christianity: from Persecuted Faith to Global Religion (200 – 1650) 
Yale University

American Capitalism: A History
Cornell University

Question Reality! Science, philosophy, and the search for meaning
Dartmouth

Bioethics: The Law, Medicine, and Ethics of Reproductive Technologies and Genetics
Harvard University

Books in the Medieval Liturgy
Harvard University

Religion, Conflict and Peace
Harvard University

Shakespeare’s Othello: The Moor
Harvard University

The Ancient Greek Hero
Harvard University

The Medieval Book of Hours: Art and Devotion in the Later Middle Ages
Harvard University

Wonders of Ancient Egypt
University of Pennsylvania

Poetry in America: Whitman
Harvard University

Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice: Shylock
Harvard University

Hinduism Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University

Judaism Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University

Ancient Masterpieces of World Literature
Harvard University

The Tabernacle in Word & Image: An Italian Jewish Manuscript Revealed
University of Pennsylvania

English for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
University of Pennsylvania

English for Business and Entrepreneurship
University of Pennsylvania

Seeking Women’s Rights: Colonial Period to the Civil War
Columbia University

Women Have Always Worked: The US Experience 1700 – 1920
Columbia University

John Milton: Paradise Lost
Dartmouth

The American Renaissance: Classic Literature of the 19th Century
Dartmouth

Power and Responsibility: Doing Philosophy with Superheroes
Harvard University

Sikhism Through Its Scriptures
Harvard University

Women Making History: Ten Objects, Many Stories
Harvard University

Shakespeare’s Life and Work
Harvard University

Poetry in America: The Poetry of Early New England
Harvard University

Book Sleuthing: The Nineteenth Century
Harvard University

PredictionX: Lost Without Longitude
Harvard University

Introduction to Digital Humanities
Harvard University

China Humanities: The Individual in Chinese Culture
Harvard University

Poetry in America: Whitman
Harvard University

Poetry in America: The Civil War and Its Aftermath
Harvard University

Poetry in America: Modernism
Harvard University

China’s Political and Intellectual Foundations: From Sage Kings to Confucius
Harvard University

Modern Masterpieces of World Literature
Harvard University

[New] Japanese Books: From Manuscript to Print
Harvard University

The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community
Yale University

Indian & Tibetan River of Buddhism
Columbia University

Women Have Always Worked: The US Experience 1920 – 2016
Columbia University

Fighting for Equality: 1950–2018
Columbia University

Negotiating a Changing World: 1920-1950
Columbia University

Wage Work for Women Citizens: 1870-1920
Columbia University

Writing Case Studies: Science of Delivery
Princeton University

Fantastic Places, Unhuman Humans: Exploring Humanity Through Literature
Brown University

The Ethics of Memory
Brown University

Libertarian Free Will: Neuroscientific and Philosophical Evidence
Dartmouth

Business (68)

Introduction to Marketing
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Financial Accounting
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Operations Management
Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Financial Markets
Yale University

Introduction to Corporate Finance
Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Customer Analytics
University of Pennsylvania

Viral Marketing and How to Craft Contagious Content
University of Pennsylvania

The Global Financial Crisis
Yale University

Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part I
Columbia University

Entrepreneurship 2: Launching your Start-Up
University of Pennsylvania

Operations Analytics
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Spreadsheets and Models
University of Pennsylvania

Accounting Analytics
University of Pennsylvania

Entrepreneurship 1: Developing the Opportunity
University of Pennsylvania

More Introduction to Financial Accounting
University of Pennsylvania

Fundamentals of Quantitative Modeling
University of Pennsylvania

Entrepreneurship 3: Growth Strategies
University of Pennsylvania

Entrepreneurship 4: Financing and Profitability
University of Pennsylvania

Social Impact Strategy: Tools for Entrepreneurs and Innovators
University of Pennsylvania

Analytics in Python
Columbia University

Improving Your Business Through a Culture of Health
Harvard University

Introducción a las Finanzas Corporativas
University of Pennsylvania

Arts and Culture Strategy
University of Pennsylvania

Financial Engineering and Risk Management Part II
Columbia University

Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies
Harvard University

Decision-Making and Scenarios
University of Pennsylvania

Introducción al Marketing
University of Pennsylvania

Crowdfunding
University of Pennsylvania

Construction Project Management
Columbia University

Introduction to Global Hospitality Management
Cornell University

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): A Strategic Approach
University of Pennsylvania

Financial Acumen for Non-Financial Managers
University of Pennsylvania

Introducción a la Contabilidad Financiera
University of Pennsylvania

Leading the Life You Want
University of Pennsylvania

Global Trends for Business and Society
University of Pennsylvania

市场营销概论 (中文版）
University of Pennsylvania

Construction Finance
Columbia University

Construction Cost Estimating and Cost Control
Columbia University

Construction Scheduling
Columbia University

Entrepreneurship and Healthcare in Emerging Economies
Harvard University

Launching Breakthrough Technologies
Harvard University

Modeling Risk and Realities
University of Pennsylvania

What is Corruption: Anti-Corruption and Compliance
University of Pennsylvania

What is Compliance?
University of Pennsylvania

Management Fundamentals
University of Pennsylvania

Building High-Performing Teams
University of Pennsylvania

Creating a Team Culture of Continuous Learning
University of Pennsylvania

Effective Compliance Programs
University of Pennsylvania

Application of AI, InsurTech, and Real Estate Technology
University of Pennsylvania

Managing Social and Human Capital
University of Pennsylvania

Lending, Crowdfunding, and Modern Investing
University of Pennsylvania

FinTech: Foundations, Payments, and Regulations
University of Pennsylvania

Influence
University of Pennsylvania

运营管理概论（中文版）
University of Pennsylvania

财务会计概论（中文版）
University of Pennsylvania

企业金融概论（中文版）
University of Pennsylvania

Introducción a la Gestión de Operaciones
University of Pennsylvania

Optimizing Diversity on Teams
University of Pennsylvania

The Power of Team Culture
University of Pennsylvania

Marketing Analytics
Columbia University

Demand and Supply Analytics
Columbia University

Free Cash Flow Analysis
Columbia University

Introduction to Corporate Finance
Columbia University

Connected Strategy Capstone
Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania

Retail Fundamentals
Dartmouth

Omnichannel Strategy and Management
Dartmouth

Developing Breakthrough Innovations with the Three Box Solution
Dartmouth

Executing Breakthrough Innovations with the Three Box Solution
Dartmouth

Art & Design (20)

Gamification
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Classical Music
Yale University

Design: Creation of Artifacts in Society
University of Pennsylvania

Roman Architecture
Yale University

18th-Century Opera: Handel & Mozart
Harvard University

The Architectural Imagination
Harvard University

Hollywood: History, Industry, Art
University of Pennsylvania

First Nights – Beethoven’s 9th Symphony and the 19th Century Orchestra
Harvard University

First Nights – Handel’s Messiah and Baroque Oratorio
Harvard University

Reinventing the Piano
Princeton University

First Nights – Monteverdi’s L’Orfeo and the Birth of Opera
Harvard University

First Nights – Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring: Modernism, Ballet, and Riots
Harvard University

First Nights – Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique and Program Music in the 19th Century
Harvard University

Introduction to Italian Opera
Dartmouth

19th-Century Opera: Meyerbeer, Wagner, & Verdi
Harvard University

Exposing Digital Photography
Harvard University

Pyramids of Giza: Ancient Egyptian Art and Archaeology
Harvard University

Music and Social Action
Yale University

Age of Cathedrals
Yale University

Introduction to German Opera
Dartmouth

Science (31)

Vital Signs: Understanding What the Body Is Telling Us
University of Pennsylvania

Best Practices for Biomedical Research Data Management (HE)
Harvard Medical School

Fundamentals of Neuroscience, Part 1: The Electrical Properties of the Neuron
Harvard University

Science & Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science (part 1)
Harvard University

Principles of Biochemistry
Harvard University

Fundamentals of Neuroscience, Part 2: Neurons and Networks
Harvard University

Introduction to Environmental Science
Dartmouth

Super-Earths and Life
Harvard University

Shark MOOC 2020
Cornell University

Relativity and Astrophysics
Cornell University

Imagining Other Earths
Princeton University

The Quantum World
Harvard University

The Climate-Energy Challenge
Harvard University

Introduction to Bioconductor: Annotation and Analysis of Genomes and Genomic Assays
Harvard University

Case Studies in Functional Genomics
Harvard University

Cell Biology: Mitochondria
Harvard University

The Health Effects of Climate Change
Harvard University

Fundamentals of Neuroscience, Part 3: The Brain
Harvard University

MalariaX: Defeating Malaria from the Genes to the Globe
Harvard University

Science & Cooking: From Haute Cuisine to Soft Matter Science (physics)
Harvard University

Backyard Meteorology: The Science of Weather
Harvard University

High-performance Computing for Reproducible Genomics
Harvard University

Philosophy of Science
University of Pennsylvania

Journey Conversations: Weaving Knowledge and Action
Yale University

Introduction to Climate Change and Health
Yale University

宇宙之旅：对话 (Journey of the Universe: Weaving Knowledge and Action)
Yale University

Thomas Berry的世界观：地球社区的繁荣 (The Worldview of Thomas Berry: The Flourishing of the Earth Community)
Yale University

Climate Adaptation for Human Health
Yale University

宇宙之旅：展现生命 (Journey of the Universe: The Unfolding of Life)
Yale University

Communicating Climate Change and Health
Yale University

Bipedalism: The Science of Upright Walking
Dartmouth

Social Sciences (79)

Justice
Harvard University

Constitutional Interpretation
Princeton University

An Introduction to American Law
University of Pennsylvania

Moral Foundations of Politics 
Yale University

The Age of Sustainable Development
Columbia University

Paradoxes of War
Princeton University

Contract Law: From Trust to Promise to Contract
Harvard University

America’s Written Constitution
Yale University

The Science of Well-Being
Yale University

Tangible Things: Discovering History Through Artworks, Artifacts, Scientific Specimens, and the Stuff Around You
Harvard University

Designing Cities
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Key Constitutional Concepts and Supreme Court Cases
University of Pennsylvania

Microeconomics: The Power of Markets
University of Pennsylvania

Civil Liberties
Princeton University

Global History of Capitalism
Princeton University

Revolutionary Ideas: Utility, Justice, Equality, Freedom
University of Pennsylvania

A Law Student’s Toolkit
Yale University

Making and Meaning in the Medieval Manuscript
Harvard University

Monasteries, Schools, and Notaries, Part 1: Reading the Late Medieval Marseille Archive
Harvard University

Positive Psychology: Resilience Skills
University of Pennsylvania

America’s Unwritten Constitution
Yale University

JuryX: Deliberations for Social Change
Harvard University

Monasteries, Schools, and Notaries, Part 2: Introduction to the Transitional Gothic Script
Harvard University

The History of Medieval Medicine Through Jewish Manuscripts
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Psychology 
Yale University

Economics of Money and Banking
Columbia University

Making Government Work in Hard Places
Princeton University

Networks, Crowds and Markets
Cornell University

Wiretaps to Big Data
Cornell University

Central Challenges of American National Security, Strategy, and the Press
Harvard University

PredictionX: Omens, Oracles & Prophecies
Harvard University

Scrolls in the Age of the Book
Harvard University

The History of the Book in 17th and 18th Century Europe
Harvard University

Print and Manuscript in Western Europe, Asia and the Middle East (1450-1650)
Harvard University

Intellectual Property Law and Policy: Part 1
University of Pennsylvania

Social Norms, Social Change II
University of Pennsylvania

Microeconomics: When Markets Fail
University of Pennsylvania

Corruption
University of Pennsylvania

English for Media Literacy
University of Pennsylvania

Positive Psychology: Applications and Interventions
University of Pennsylvania

Social Norms, Social Change I
University of Pennsylvania

Network Dynamics of Social Behavior
University of Pennsylvania

Intellectual Property Law and Policy: Part 2
University of Pennsylvania

Positive Psychology: Martin E. P. Seligman’s Visionary Science
University of Pennsylvania

Revolutionary Ideas: Borders, Elections, Constitutions, Prisons
University of Pennsylvania

Everyday Parenting: The ABCs of Child Rearing
Yale University

Global Muckraking: Investigative Journalism and Global Media
Columbia University

Risk & Return
Columbia University

Reclaiming Broken Places: Introduction to Civic Ecology
Cornell University

Child Protection: Children’s Rights in Theory and Practice
Harvard University

US Public Policy: Social, Economic, and Foreign Policies
Harvard University

American Government: Constitutional Foundations
Harvard University

Citizen Politics in America: Public Opinion, Elections, Interest Groups, and the Media
Harvard University

US Political Institutions: Congress, Presidency, Courts, and Bureaucracy
Harvard University

CitiesX: The Past, Present and Future of Urban Life
Harvard University

Creating an Effective Child Welfare System
University of Pennsylvania

Intellectual Property in the Healthcare Industry
University of Pennsylvania

Privacy Law and HIPAA
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Intellectual Property
University of Pennsylvania

Trademark Law
University of Pennsylvania

Copyright Law
University of Pennsylvania

Patent Law
University of Pennsylvania

Privacy Law and Data Protection
University of Pennsylvania

Positive Psychology: Character, Grit and Research Methods
University of Pennsylvania

Exploring Renewable Energy Schemes
University of Pennsylvania

Positive Psychology Specialization Project: Design Your Life for Well-being
University of Pennsylvania

The Top 10 Social Issues for the First 100 Days
University of Pennsylvania

American Contract Law II
Yale University

American Contract Law I
Yale University

Poverty & Population: How Demographics Shape Policy
Columbia University

Health, Housing, and Educational Services
Columbia University

Social Services for Families, Seniors and Those with Disabilities
Columbia University

US Social Services Compared
Columbia University

US Social Services: Where did they come from?
Columbia University

Protecting Children in Humanitarian Settings
Columbia University

Freedom of Expression in the Age of Globalization
Columbia University

Freedom of Expression and Information in the Time of Globalization: Foundational Course
Columbia University

Freedom of Expression and Information in the Time of Globalization: Advanced Course
Columbia University

Structuring Successful Business Deals
Cornell University

Health & Medicine (34)

Buddhism and Modern Psychology 
Princeton University

Humanitarian Response to Conflict and Disaster
Harvard University

Introduction to Breast Cancer
Yale University

Introduction to Dental Medicine
University of Pennsylvania

Improving Global Health: Focusing on Quality and Safety
Harvard University

Going Out on a Limb: Anatomy of the Upper Limb
University of Pennsylvania

The Science and Politics of the GMO
Cornell University

United States Health Policy
Harvard University

AnatomyX: Musculoskeletal Cases
Harvard University

Fundamentals of Clinical Trials
Harvard University

Anatomy of the Chest, Abdomen, and Pelvis
Yale University

Readings in Global Health
Harvard University

Global Health Case Studies From a Biosocial Perspective
Harvard University

Prescription Drug Regulation, Cost, and Access: Current Controversies in Context
Harvard University

Health and Society
Harvard University

The Opioid Crisis in America
Harvard University

Health Care Innovation
University of Pennsylvania

Essentials of Global Health
Yale University

Innovating in Health Care
Harvard University

Lessons from Ebola: Preventing the Next Pandemic
Harvard University

Practical Improvement Science in Health Care: A Roadmap for Getting Results
Harvard University

Strengthening Community Health Worker Programs
Harvard University

US Health Law Fundamentals
University of Pennsylvania

Comparative Health Systems
University of Pennsylvania

The Economics of Health Care Delivery
University of Pennsylvania

The Oral Cavity: Portal to Health and Disease
University of Pennsylvania

Feeding the World
University of Pennsylvania

Addiction Treatment: Clinical Skills for Healthcare Providers
Yale University

Traitement antirétroviral pour lutter contre le VIH : mise en œuvre de l’approche « traiter tout le monde »
Columbia University

Soins infirmiers en VIH pédiatrique
Columbia University

Pediatric HIV Nursing
Columbia University

Fighting HIV with Antiretroviral Therapy: Implementing the Treat-All Approach
Columbia University

Artful Medicine
Brown University

Beyond Medical Histories: Gaining Insight from Patient Stories
Brown University

Engineering (15)

The Art of Structural Engineering: Vaults
Princeton University

Robotics: Aerial Robotics
University of Pennsylvania

The Art of Structural Engineering: Bridges
Princeton University

Robotics: Computational Motion Planning
University of Pennsylvania

Energy Within Environmental Constraints
Harvard University

Robotics: Mobility
University of Pennsylvania

[New] Robotics: Kinematics and Mathematical Foundations
University of Pennsylvania

Robotics
Columbia University

A Hands-on Introduction to Engineering Simulations
Cornell University

The Engineering of Structures Around Us
Dartmouth

Robotics: Estimation and Learning
University of Pennsylvania

MOS Transistors
Columbia University

[New] Robotics: Dynamics and Control
University of Pennsylvania

[New] Robotics: Locomotion Engineering
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Engineering and Design
Brown University

Education & Teaching (21)

Leaders of Learning
Harvard University

Applying to US Universities
University of Pennsylvania

American Education Reform: History, Policy, Practice
University of Pennsylvania

Saving Schools Mini-Course 1: History and Politics of US Education
Harvard University

Saving Schools, Mini-Course 3: Accountability and National Standards
Harvard University

Saving Schools Mini-Course 4: School Choice
Harvard University

Introduction to Family Engagement in Education
Harvard University

Saving Schools, Mini-Course 2: Teacher Policies
Harvard University

Saving Schools
Harvard University

Orchestrating Whole Classroom Discussion
University of Pennsylvania

How to Apply to College
University of Pennsylvania

Introduction to Online and Blended Teaching
University of Pennsylvania

The Science of Learning – What Every Teacher Should Know
Columbia University

Analytics in Course Design: Leveraging Canvas Data (HE)
Dartmouth

Introduction to Data Wise: A Collaborative Process to Improve Learning & Teaching
Harvard University

Understanding Classroom Interaction
University of Pennsylvania

Innovating Instruction: Reimagining Teaching with Technology
Columbia University

Attaining Higher Education
Columbia University

University Studies for Student Veterans
Columbia University

Inclusive Teaching: Supporting All Students in the College Classroom
Columbia University

Teaching & Learning in the Diverse Classroom
Cornell University

Mathematics (15)

Introduction to Linear Models and Matrix Algebra
Harvard University

Calculus: Single Variable Part 1 – Functions
University of Pennsylvania

Fat Chance: Probability from the Ground Up
Harvard University

Calculus: Single Variable Part 3 – Integration
University of Pennsylvania

Calculus: Single Variable Part 2 – Differentiation
University of Pennsylvania

Statistical Inference and Modeling for High-throughput Experiments
Harvard University

Calculus: Single Variable Part 4 – Applications
University of Pennsylvania

Analytic Combinatorics
Princeton University

A Crash Course in Causality: Inferring Causal Effects from Observational Data
University of Pennsylvania

Calculus Applied!
Harvard University

Introduction to Probability
Harvard University

Single Variable Calculus
University of Pennsylvania

Single Variable Calculus
University of Pennsylvania

Causal Inference
Columbia University

Causal Inference 2
Columbia University

Personal Development (6)

Introduction to Negotiation: A Strategic Playbook for Becoming a Principled and Persuasive Negotiator
Yale University

Success
University of Pennsylvania

Improving Communication Skills
University of Pennsylvania

Rhetoric: The Art of Persuasive Writing and Public Speaking
Harvard University

مقدمة عن التفاوض: دليل استراتيجي لتصبح مُفاوضًا ذا مبادئ ومُقنعًا
Yale University

Find Your Calling: Career Transition Principles for Returning Veterans
Columbia University

A version of this post originally appeared on Medium.

Quartz Daily Brief
Quartz Daily Brief
Subscribe to the Daily Brief, our morning email with news and insights you need to understand our changing world.