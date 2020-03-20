How edtech is transforming the classroom

Technology impacts every facet of contemporary life, but the education sector lags in adopting tools that could revolutionize learning. Just 3% of global education expenditure goes towards technology. Filling the gap are education technology startups and their venture capital funders. From homework management apps to online curricula and worker upskilling platforms, edtech is trying to transform the classroom for learners at every stage of education.

The most valuable edtech startups have already changed the way people learn. HolonIQ, an education investment research platform, identifies 14 edtech unicorns—startups valued at $1 billion or more. The most valuable of the bunch are ByJu’s, an Indian tutoring app; VIPKid, a Chinese site for teaching and learning English; Yuanfando, a Chinese tutoring site; Coursera, a US MOOC platform; Zhangmen, a Chinese tutoring site; and Duolingo, a US language-learning app.