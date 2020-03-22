Coronavirus could change how startups get funded

For a Silicon Valley accelerator focused on funding digital technology, Y Combinator has always been stubbornly committed to doing things in person.

Every founder admitted to the prestigious startup accelerator is required to move to Silicon Valley for the duration of a three-month program, which culminates in a “demo day” where each startup has the chance to pitch more than 1,000 investors. It’s a critical moment for the founders; for most of them, there’s no better opportunity to raise the early-stage money they need to grow their businesses.