Y Combinator Partners Michael Seibel and Dalton Caldwell, and moderator Josh Constine speak at TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2018.
Kimberly White/Getty Images for TechCrunch
Y Combinator's online demo day is a test for startup funding.
Coronavirus could change how startups get funded

Walter Frick
Member exclusive by Walter Frick for Why startups fail

For a Silicon Valley accelerator focused on funding digital technology, Y Combinator has always been stubbornly committed to doing things in person.

Every founder admitted to the prestigious startup accelerator is required to move to Silicon Valley for the duration of a three-month program, which culminates in a “demo day” where each startup has the chance to pitch more than 1,000 investors. It’s a critical moment for the founders; for most of them, there’s no better opportunity to raise the early-stage money they need to grow their businesses.

