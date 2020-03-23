As the coronavirus forces airlines to suspend flights and cities to impose restrictions on gatherings, some of the most trafficked tourist destinations in the world are now bereft of their usual thousands of visitors.
In Paris, Rome, and New York alike, big-ticket spots have been left to the pigeons, with people urged to stay indoors and protect themselves and their families. Photographers have chronicled these suddenly empty spots: shuttered cafés, empty stores, ordinarily chaotic roads suddenly wide-open. It’s in sharp contrast to the ordinary shots of overtourism, with holiday-makers stood cheek-by-jowl to snap selfies and Instagram-ready pictures.
No one really knows how long these social distancing efforts will need to remain in place, or how long an empty Times Square will be the new normal. For now, the lights are still on—yet everyone is home.