AP Photo/Thibault Camus
The Trocadero square in front of Paris’ Eiffel Tower is now the preserve of pigeons.
M.I.A.

Photos: The world’s tourist hotspots are suddenly eerily quiet

Natasha Frost
By Natasha Frost

Travel and lifestyle reporter

As the coronavirus forces airlines to suspend flights and cities to impose restrictions on gatherings, some of the most trafficked tourist destinations in the world are now bereft of their usual thousands of visitors.

In Paris, Rome, and New York alike, big-ticket spots have been left to the pigeons, with people urged to stay indoors and protect themselves and their families. Photographers have chronicled these suddenly empty spots: shuttered cafés, empty stores, ordinarily chaotic roads suddenly wide-open. It’s in sharp contrast to the ordinary shots of overtourism, with holiday-makers stood cheek-by-jowl to snap selfies and Instagram-ready pictures.

No one really knows how long these social distancing efforts will need to remain in place, or how long an empty Times Square will be the new normal. For now, the lights are still on—yet everyone is home.

AP Photo/John Minchillo
With tourists and New Yorkers ordered to stay home, Times Square is suddenly a ghost town.
AP Photo/John Locher
In Las Vegas, locals are urged to “Stay Home for Nevada,” with casinos told to shut their doors.
AP Photo/Matt Dunham
In London, the usual throng in front of Buckingham Palace has been reduced to a handful of passersby.
AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti
Just a few mask-wearing stragglers drag their suitcases along a desolate La Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
Even in the height of Washington, DC’s cherry blossom season, the Lincoln Memorial was all but deserted.
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
An unexpectedly private viewing at the Pyramid of the Moon, in Teotihuacan, Mexico.
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini
A view of empty Piazza Navona, in Coronavirus-hit Rome.
AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
Despite sunny days and warm temperatures, only a few swimmers brave the waves at Arpoador beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
