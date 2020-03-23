As the coronavirus forces airlines to suspend flights and cities to impose restrictions on gatherings, some of the most trafficked tourist destinations in the world are now bereft of their usual thousands of visitors.

In Paris, Rome, and New York alike, big-ticket spots have been left to the pigeons, with people urged to stay indoors and protect themselves and their families. Photographers have chronicled these suddenly empty spots: shuttered cafés, empty stores, ordinarily chaotic roads suddenly wide-open. It’s in sharp contrast to the ordinary shots of overtourism, with holiday-makers stood cheek-by-jowl to snap selfies and Instagram-ready pictures.

No one really knows how long these social distancing efforts will need to remain in place, or how long an empty Times Square will be the new normal. For now, the lights are still on—yet everyone is home.

AP Photo/John Minchillo With tourists and New Yorkers ordered to stay home, Times Square is suddenly a ghost town.

AP Photo/John Locher In Las Vegas, locals are urged to “Stay Home for Nevada,” with casinos told to shut their doors.

AP Photo/Matt Dunham In London, the usual throng in front of Buckingham Palace has been reduced to a handful of passersby.

AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti Just a few mask-wearing stragglers drag their suitcases along a desolate La Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Even in the height of Washington, DC’s cherry blossom season, the Lincoln Memorial was all but deserted.

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell An unexpectedly private viewing at the Pyramid of the Moon, in Teotihuacan, Mexico.

AP Photo/Andrew Medichini A view of empty Piazza Navona, in Coronavirus-hit Rome.