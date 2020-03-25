US-China tensions could be robbing the world of scientific progress

This story is part of an ongoing series on how China is reshaping our world.

Science is one of the last bastions of globalization in times of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Last year, despite a bitter trade war, China and the US collaborated on science with each other more than they did with any other country in the world. Scientists from both countries have built on each others’ efforts to tackle problems from climate change to cancer treatment to the race to find a cure for Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.