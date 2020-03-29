Skip to navigationSkip to content
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, walks past a placard showing a handshake between two hands representing the Chinese and the Italian national flags
Reuters/Flavio Lo Scalzo
A placard in Italy reads: “The enemy is the virus, not the people. Come on China!”
BALANCE OF POWER

China is leveraging the coronavirus crisis for diplomatic gains

Annabelle Timsit
Member exclusive by Annabelle Timsit for World vs. coronavirus

At the end of last year, it seemed like diplomatic relations between China and Czechia—formerly the Czech Republic—had hit rock bottom.

Shanghai suspended ties with Prague after the latter signed a sister city agreement with Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, which China still considers part of its territory. Then the two countries fell out over accusations that Huawei, the Chinese telecom giant, poses a security threat. Promised Chinese investments failed to materialize. And on Jan. 18, the Czech president announced he would skip a summit organized by China’s Xi Jinping. It was a crisis.

What a difference a few weeks make.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in