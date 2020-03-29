Skip to navigationSkip to content
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Sorry, doggo, this is the office now.
THE AFTER PICTURE

What the workplace stands to gain and lose in a post-coronavirus world

Lila MacLellan
Michelle Cheng
Member exclusive by Lila MacLellan & Michelle Cheng for World vs. coronavirus

​When the Covid-19 pandemic winds down, it will have left an indelible mark on the workplace.

Already, millions of people around the globe are learning to work from home, and figuring out how to stay productive and connected as they do it. Paid sick leave in countries like the US, which never mandated it before, has become a front-burner issue. More employers than ever are talking about mental wellness, and are understanding now that work-life balance has always been a facade.

What downstream effects will this have on corporate culture, or creativity, or personal wellbeing? Quartz talked to CEOs, consultants, and other workforce authorities about what we stand to gain and lose from the changes wrought by the coronavirus crisis—and what’s impossible to predict.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and unlock unlimited access to all of Quartz.

Start free trial
Log in

Membership will also get you:

Unlimited access to Quartz’s journalism—no paywalls, ever

Exclusive guides to the forces shaping the new global economy

Connections with our journalists and community of members

Start free trial
Log in