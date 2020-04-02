What are the new weapons in the arsenal of influence?

Quartz is investigating efforts to spread misinformation or confusion about coronavirus through social media influencers (big and small), and we need your help.

As platforms like Twitter and Google work to limit misleading advertising and bots, some bad actors may be hoping to push their agendas through established influencers and personalities. We are investigating cases where people have been directly or indirectly asked to spread questionable messages related to Covid-19.

Have you been direct-messaged, emailed, or otherwise contacted to promote something you thought sounded suspicious or unusual? If so, we want to hear about your experience. It does not matter if you have a large or small following.