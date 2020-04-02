Skip to navigationSkip to content
Fish on display in a fish market at the Fisherman's Wharf in La Libertad, El Salvador
New York
By Holly Deaton, Elias Guerra, Luca Powell, John Keefe & David Yanofsky

Quartz is investigating efforts to spread misinformation or confusion about coronavirus through social media influencers (big and small), and we need your help.

As platforms like Twitter and Google work to limit misleading advertising and bots, some bad actors may be hoping to push their agendas through established influencers and personalities. We are investigating cases where people have been directly or indirectly asked to spread questionable messages related to Covid-19.

Have you been direct-messaged, emailed, or otherwise contacted to promote something you thought sounded suspicious or unusual? If so, we want to hear about your experience. It does not matter if you have a large or small following.

Let us know if you know more.

This investigation is a collaboration by Quartz and students at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. Here’s how you can share additional insights and information with Quartz journalists:

