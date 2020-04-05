Young adults around the world offer a glimpse into their most sacred place: their room

For teenagers and young adults, a bedroom is part sanctuary, part canvas. It’s often the only place in an apartment or house that they can decorate to their tastes—at least, as their budgets allow. Posters, desk lamps, rugs, and collages all carry extra significance as a reflection of a young person’s evolving sense of identity.

But how does the culture that young people grow up in shape their aesthetics? Quartz asked seven members of Gen Z from around the world to give us a glimpse into their rooms, and, by extension, their inner lives.

Mark Hopman, The Netherlands