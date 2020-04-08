Coronavirus will change sports as we know them

When the novel coronavirus hit the United Kingdom, rugby announcer Nick Heath was among those who suddenly found himself without a job. Rugby matches were all cancelled and they wouldn’t be back anytime soon.

So, without scrums, drop kicks or garryowens to comment upon, he began to narrate the most mundane aspects of his life, posting his rundowns on Twitter of people crossing the street, dogs playing in the park, and grocery store observations with the hashtag #LifeCommentary.

“I saw my earnings fall away,” Heath said. “I was going for a walk and saw people kicking a ball around. I thought, ‘There’s a bit of sport. I could apply my commentator voice to it.’”