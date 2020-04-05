Skip to navigationSkip to content
Two crows are sitting on the back of a deer, laying down in grass.
Reuters/Peter Cziborra
The sweetest attempted murder you’ve ever seen.
TAKE A BREAK

The Corvid-19 quiz: Test your knowledge of the birds, not Covid-19

Katherine Ellen Foley
By Katherine Ellen Foley

Health and science reporter

A friendly reminder that it’s spring here in the northern hemisphere. It’s been hard to remember because of Covid-19. But outside, trees are blossoming, and birds are out and about—including corvids, which have been unfairly brought into the world of global health all the sudden by the unfortunate single-letter difference in their name.

Corvids are a family of birds that includes crows, ravens, and magpies—and many are abundant this time of year. If you’re unable to go outside and see them this year, fear not—they’re around every year, and wonderfully unaware of any all-consuming events taking place in the human world.

Take a break from thinking about Covid-19 and test your knowledge on these incredible creatures with the following 19 questions.

Quartz Daily Brief
Quartz Daily Brief
Subscribe to the Daily Brief, our morning email with news and insights you need to understand our changing world.