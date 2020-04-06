The UK does not have a clear emergency succession plan for its prime minister

UK prime minister Boris Johnson, who is battling Covid-19, checked into a hospital on Sunday to be monitored by doctors. Johnson was diagnosed with the disease 10 days ago, and while UK officials say that the prime minister remains in charge, he has largely been absent from public life ever since.

In the UK, health officials advise people to stay at home if they experience Covid-19 symptoms. The specialist care in hospitals is largely for people who are having difficulty breathing.

Although Johnson, 55, is apparently “in good spirits,” the fact that he has had to go to the hospital rather than recovering at home has raised questions about the severity of his symptoms. While it is possible that, as prime minister, he might have access to better healthcare than mere mortals, the prime minister is not in some secluded private facility: he’s in St. Thomas’, one of London’s biggest public hospitals.

Johnson’s hospitalization raises a grim question: Who in the UK government takes over if the prime minister becomes incapacitated, or even dies? Some countries have succession plans that are set in stone. The UK does, too, but it’s reserved for its monarch. If Johnson is no longer able to carry out his duties, it’s not clear what happens next. He is not the head of state in the UK, and his role is a matter of convention rather than constitution.

If a prime minister departs suddenly for any reason, the party to which they belong elects a new leader and, after confirmation by the Queen, that person becomes the new permanent prime minister. That process could take days, or even weeks.

In an emergency, like the one the UK is facing right now, the baton would most likely be passed first to one of the three most senior government ministers: the chancellor (finance minister), home secretary, or foreign secretary. But there is no written rule that states which of those three would take charge. Dominic Raab, the country’s foreign secretary, is now chairing government meetings while Johnson is sick.

It is also possible, constitutionally, to have no prime minister. Senior ministers could take turns running meetings, while the delivery of their policies has always been a matter for Britain’s civil service. Nature abhors a vacuum, however, and a crisis probably needs a leader.