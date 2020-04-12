Skip to navigationSkip to content
James Daw for Quartz
STATE OF PLAY

The hidden cost of medical crowdfunding

Annalisa Merelli
Member exclusive by Annalisa Merelli for The paradox of medical crowdfunding

Health, the saying goes, is wealth. It isn’t a cliché: At about $8 trillion per year, the global expenditure in healthcare accounts for more than 10% of the world’s economy. The average amount each person spends on healthcare these days is higher than ever.

But those costs aren’t evenly distributed. The availability of services and their out-of-pocket price are dramatically different for different people. Where governments don’t provide for healthcare expenses—like the US or in low-income countries like India, where government programs don’t always reach everyone—citizens who face severe health conditions become vulnerable to financial distress.

This inequality in the affordability of healthcare has given rise to a whole new way of paying for treatment: crowdfunding. Not quite a public safety net, yet not an individual effort either, medical crowdfunding is a third way to pay for medical expenses, which teeters at the nexus of a broken health system, social media, and startup culture. Digital crowdfunding campaigns for medical expenses seek to turn a community—albeit one that potentially stretches as far and wide as the internet—into a safety net.

You’re reading a Quartz member exclusive

Katherine Bell
By Katherine Bell

Editor-in-chief at Quartz

Dear Quartz readers,

How are you holding up in these strange, difficult times? As we face this new global crisis together, Quartz’s reporters in Asia, Europe, Africa, and the US can help you see beyond the immediate emergency. We’ll explain the potential impact on every aspect of the global economy, put incomplete data in context, help you work in a new way, and consider how we might all contribute to building a more humane and resilient economy.

Please consider supporting our work by becoming a member of Quartz. As a member, you’ll get complete access to Quartz, including all of our analysis on the consequences of coronavirus; exclusive field guides on everything from batteries to senior living to why startups fail; and award-winning video series like Because China. We know you’re likely to be involved in helping the world get past this crisis, and we’ll be here to support you and your work in every way we can.

Take care, and thank you for reading.

Katherine

Start free trial
Log in