How to build a successful medical crowdfunding campaign

For every heartwarming story of an ill person hitting the crowdfunding jackpot, there are thousands of people who fail to pretty much raise anything.

It’s perhaps the biggest misconception when it comes to medical crowdfunding: that setting up a campaign on a popular website is equivalent to getting it funded. But most campaigns don’t reach anything close to their goal, never mind hit it.

“The assumption that there’s a crowd of people out there waiting to give money because [their] victim story is really compelling is the biggest myth that everybody has,” Daryl Hatton, CEO of FundRazr, a crowdfunding platform that allows users to raise money for causes. On the contrary, he notes, most people will only be able to appeal to their immediate community, who are unlikely to be willing, or able, to provide the amount of money needed.