How different delivery companies are treating workers during coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has made delivery workers essential. Major companies worldwide now face unprecedented public pressure to provide adequate benefits to these workers, who prior to the pandemic were frequently treated as expendable.

Coronavirus has made sick pay a standard feature, even in the gig economy. But there are plenty of caveats. For example, a company that provides sick pay to workers diagnosed with coronavirus or told to quarantine by a public health body is of little use in countries where tests and public health bodies are hard to access. Quartz contacted several major companies worldwide to ask about their current benefit offerings. Here are their responses as of publication time.