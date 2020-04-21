The delivery workers on the frontline of Greece’s new economic crisis

It’s 4:00 pm on a sunny Friday afternoon in Athens and the corrugated iron grille of Nonna Edda pizzeria is raised only halfway. Normally, the three workers inside would be preparing for a busy night of curbside diners and walk-in takeaway orders. Of course, that was before the global coronavirus pandemic, and before the Greek government placed the country on a nation-wide lockdown that has lasted for more than a month already.

Now workers start the shift preparing for an evening of delivery orders. “Delivery is what’s keeping us [afloat]. This is what keeps the business going now,” says Miltos Pagonis, who handles the phone orders and cash register at the pizzeria.