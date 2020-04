This story is part of an ongoing series on how China is reshaping our world.

Where are our drugs made? The answer turns out to be really complicated. The pharmaceutical supply chain is complex, global, and opaque by design.

A bottle of drugs with an American label may be distributed by a company based in the US, but the pills are often made and packaged in other parts of the world, while the starting chemicals that make the drug effective often come from one country—China.