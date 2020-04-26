The edge local fitness studios have over big gym chains during Covid-19

Around 11:30 am on a recent Saturday, I was lying on my apartment floor in plow pose—legs up and behind my head, toes touching the floor. My sight was blocked by my thighs. I listened intently for cues from Jarrick, my yoga instructor, who normally teaches at my local studio in Washington DC, speaking through my laptop. He reminded me and the other class participants to focus on our breath, keep our cores strong, and try to avoid falling into our upper backs, despite being completely flipped over.

I could hear the bedroom door creak open behind me, but gave it little thought as I listened to the whoosh of my breath, in and out of my nose. My mic was muted, so I knew no one could hear my partner’s footsteps behind me.

But then, a pair of legs came into my field of vision. I realized with horror that my partner had emerged from the bedroom completely naked. He was dancing. Any other time, this would have been a welcome interruption; I would have wiggled along from the floor. Instead, I yelled in a panic, “THE CAMERA IS ON!”