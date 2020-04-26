Skip to navigationSkip to content
courtesy, JetSweat
A Switch Playground class on JetSweat.
SWEATIN' TO THE FREEBIES

Our favorite free trials for home workouts to try right now

Jenni Avins
Member exclusive by Jenni Avins in the living room for The home fitness boom

Thanks to Covid-19, it’s probably been a little while since you’ve been to your favorite gym, health club, rec center, or boutique fitness studio. According to the International Health Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), US health clubs are losing about $620 million in revenue per week of closures, so it’s no surprise many are taking their offerings online with virtual classes and home workouts.

Meanwhile, companies, influencers, and entrepreneurs that specialize in online fitness are seizing the moment to attract as many new subscribers from this captive audience as they can—and fast. The competition is fierce, and one of the preferred weapons in the battle for consumers’ attention is the free trial. These promotions abound, though they may differ depending on where you are and when you sign up. Here is just a handful of the most interesting ones we found while reporting our field guide to the home fitness boom.

Fitness Blender

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Start free trial
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to The home fitness boom

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Start free trial
Log in