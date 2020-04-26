Our favorite free trials for home workouts to try right now

Thanks to Covid-19, it’s probably been a little while since you’ve been to your favorite gym, health club, rec center, or boutique fitness studio. According to the International Health Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), US health clubs are losing about $620 million in revenue per week of closures, so it’s no surprise many are taking their offerings online with virtual classes and home workouts.

Meanwhile, companies, influencers, and entrepreneurs that specialize in online fitness are seizing the moment to attract as many new subscribers from this captive audience as they can—and fast. The competition is fierce, and one of the preferred weapons in the battle for consumers’ attention is the free trial. These promotions abound, though they may differ depending on where you are and when you sign up. Here is just a handful of the most interesting ones we found while reporting our field guide to the home fitness boom.