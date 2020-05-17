Skip to navigationSkip to content
Carlo Cadenas for Quartz
NO BAD IDEAS

We’ll need extraordinary measures to produce a Covid-19 vaccine

Katherine Ellen Foley
Member exclusive by Katherine Ellen Foley for Global trade, rerouted

Now that the global pandemic is in its second month, municipalities and countries are considering ways they could possibly return to business as usual while avoiding secondary and tertiary outbreaks. As they mull over these plans, they’re eying a key development in public health: vaccines.

Already, vaccine developers, who consist of non-profit research groups, universities, and traditional drug companies, have entered the race at an unprecedented speed. Best-case scenarios cited by Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimate that the world could have a vaccine in 18 months.

In the vaccine development world, that’s essentially breakneck speed. Normally, that process takes a decade or longer, from the start of research to a product that can be administered in a doctor’s office or a pharmacy.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Start free trial
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to Global trade, rerouted

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Start free trial
Log in