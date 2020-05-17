We’ll need extraordinary measures to produce a Covid-19 vaccine

Now that the global pandemic is in its second month, municipalities and countries are considering ways they could possibly return to business as usual while avoiding secondary and tertiary outbreaks. As they mull over these plans, they’re eying a key development in public health: vaccines.

Already, vaccine developers, who consist of non-profit research groups, universities, and traditional drug companies, have entered the race at an unprecedented speed. Best-case scenarios cited by Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, estimate that the world could have a vaccine in 18 months.

In the vaccine development world, that’s essentially breakneck speed. Normally, that process takes a decade or longer, from the start of research to a product that can be administered in a doctor’s office or a pharmacy.