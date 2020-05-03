Skip to navigationSkip to content
Reuters/Dado Ruvic
Big spenders.
FISCAL FITNESS

The explosion in global government debt, in five charts

John Detrixhe
Member exclusive by John Detrixhe for How to save the economy

Protecting an economy from a pandemic isn’t cheap.

Officials, mainly from rich countries, are spending and lending more than $5 trillion to keep their nations from tumbling into an economic black hole caused by the novel coronavirus. Governments will be supporting legions of unemployed and under-utilized workers indefinitely, at the same time that tax revenues are drying up as economic activity plunges. To pay for it, these countries are having to borrow a bunch of money.

Rich nations were saddled with quite a bit of debt even before the Covid-19 crisis. Their ratio of net debt to gross domestic product was at about 77% last year, according to the International Monetary Fund. The IMF forecasts that number to shoot up to 94% in 2020. Their debt burden is soaring at the same time GDP is contracting.

