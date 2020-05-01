Coronavirus is changing the dictionary

Since it went online in 2000, the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has only ever updated on a strict quarterly cadence. But, in April, its lexicographers made an exception for Covid-19. Literally, for that word.

In addition to Covid-19, the OED added 20 new or updated coronavirus-related word entries and sub-entries including: “infodemic,” “social recession,” and “elbow bump.” The word “coronavirus” itself was added to the OED in 2008 along with papillomavirus, retrovirus, and rhinovirus. But, in addition to indicating the birth of new words, this update reflects the cultural evolution of words that already existed and a reappraisal of what they mean to us now.

Updates to the OED typically reflect significant shifts in history and culture. In January 2018, the OED added and updated more than 1,100 words including “electric catfish,” “hangry,” and “mansplaining.’” Some were entirely new words that we invented to explain new societal phenomena but others, like “snowflake,” took on new meaning.

In June 2014, the centenary of the start of World War I, the OED updated 214 words specifically associated with the war, including “whizz-bang, v.” and “spike-bozzle, v.”’ The definition of ‘spike-bozzle’, by the way, is: “To destroy (an enemy aircraft, especially an airship) completely.”

For its April update, the OED added “to flatten the curve” under the word “curve, n.” It’s a medical term that existed before the pandemic but probably very few of us could define it last year. Today, the CDC curve chart that illustrates the concept is omnipresent on social media and the term is unmissable when browsing Covid news headlines.

“PPE,” or personal protective equipment, is another term that has suddenly become part of our normal vocabulary. Although most of us currently associate it directly with masks and gloves, the OED definition is: “clothing and equipment designed to provide the wearer or user protection against hazardous substances or environments, or to prevent transmission of infectious diseases.” It includes all eye, lung, skin and hand protection used by medical professionals, construction workers and firefighters.

Here are some other April updates:

There will probably come a time when we look back on the OED’s definition of ‘social isolation’ and argue that, in fact, we had more contact than ever during this crisis. We reached out to our loved ones, old friends, celebrated birthdays and we even learned new words.