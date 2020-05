Jeffrey Bussgang, a general partner at Flybridge Capital Partners, thinks of the startups in his portfolio on a 2×3 matrix. On the vertical axis, he asks, “Do they have cash to last at least 18 months?” He divides the horizontal access by how the pandemic has affected their business: positive, neutral, and negative.

Most tech startups around the world fall in the bottom left of Bussgang’s matrix—the danger zone—where, he says, they may need to cut costs by something like 60% to survive.