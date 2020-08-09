Skip to navigationSkip to content
Reuters/Robert Galbraith
Ready?
REVERSE MIGRATION

Four questions to ask before going back to the office

Lila MacLellan
Member exclusive by Lila MacLellan for Reimagining the office

Time’s passing has left many questions unanswered about the mutating virus behind Covid-19 illnesses and deaths.

Nevertheless, many large and small companies are planning reopenings or have already begun welcoming people back to the office, redesigning spaces in an effort to get employees back. The grand experiment that sent knowledge workers home to toil from their bedrooms and living rooms is moving into a new phase, as the world waits for an effective vaccine and braces for expected waves of widespread outbreaks.

Is it safe for you to go back to work before a vaccine is available? There are simply too many factors for anyone to offer certainty. But there are other questions worth thinking through as we contemplate the looming return of non-essential workers to their offices. For example:

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Get 40% off
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to Reimagining the office

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Get 40% off
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。