Four questions to ask before going back to the office

Time’s passing has left many questions unanswered about the mutating virus behind Covid-19 illnesses and deaths.

Nevertheless, many large and small companies are planning reopenings or have already begun welcoming people back to the office, redesigning spaces in an effort to get employees back. The grand experiment that sent knowledge workers home to toil from their bedrooms and living rooms is moving into a new phase, as the world waits for an effective vaccine and braces for expected waves of widespread outbreaks.

Is it safe for you to go back to work before a vaccine is available? There are simply too many factors for anyone to offer certainty. But there are other questions worth thinking through as we contemplate the looming return of non-essential workers to their offices. For example: