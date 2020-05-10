From “Zoom happy hours” to “Zoom hangovers” to “Zoom dates,” a new brand has entered the cultural lexicon.

As billions of people were confined to their homes earlier this year, Zoom stood out because it was easy to use and everyone knew someone who used it. Unlike Skype or Facetime or WhatsApp or numerous other platforms that offer video calls, you didn’t have to sign up for an account, download an app, or own a particular device to use Zoom. Joining a call was as easy as clicking on a link. The platform’s timely decision to lift the 40-minute minute meeting limit for schools around the world further expanded its reach. Just as many US doctors shifted to telehealth appointments, the service, which was also compliant with US healthcare privacy regulations, became an attractive option.

But while Zoom may be well-situated to be the reigning video chat platform of the pandemic, it’s not the only option and it’s not right for everything.