Visitors crowd booths at at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada March 1, 2020.
Reuters/Chris Helgren
Not a simple pivot.
What the future of meetings will look like after coronavirus

Chika Dunga
The Covid-19 pandemic is disrupting industries. The one fact that we should feel confident about at this uncertain time is that our usual way of doing things will no longer cut it. This is as true for the future of fashion and retail as it is for live events and conventions.

Business events play a significant role in the global economy. According to a 2018 report by the Events Industry Council, meetings globally generated $1.07 trillion in direct spending, gathered 1.5 billion participants, and created 10.3 million jobs.

After months of adapting to connecting online, the virtual event has evolved well beyond just being a plan B. Organizers are now expected to find ways to create powerful and engaging events that take virtual audiences into account and command the same dollars that live events historically have. “It’s going to take creative minds from the TV world, the theatrical world, and the experiential that is highly produced and warrants people to pay for it,” says Erica Boeke, founder and CEO of Liberty and Co., an experiential agency.

