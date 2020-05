Venture capital, once a niche asset class, has boomed over the past decade: From 2010 through the end of 2019, the annual number of VC deals nearly tripled. The increase was driven by solid returns over the past 25 years, as well as by rapid technological progress in areas like cloud computing and smartphones.

But the boom is on hold, due to Covid-19—and even once the pandemic ends, the landscape of startup financing may be significantly different.