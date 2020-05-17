Skip to navigationSkip to content
Carlo Cadenas for Quartz
HOW IT GETS THERE

Coronavirus is a moment of reckoning for global supply chains

Alexandra Ossola
Member exclusive by Alexandra Ossola for Global trade, rerouted

As the coronavirus pandemic plunged the world toward a likely recession, Nestlé, the Swiss-based food provider, has remained strong. While major companies such as Marriott and Macy’s saw layoff-inducing downturns in the first quarter of 2020, Nestlé’s sales grew by 4.3%.

It helped, of course, that Nestlé makes a lot of products that were in particularly high demand during global lockdowns, such as coffee, pet food, and shelf-safe prepared foods. But it was also able to get its products to consumers worldwide, thanks to rock-solid supply chains.

“Our supply chain strategy and business continuity plan in place are set to manage disruption,” says Vineet Khanna, a senior vice president and global head of supply chain at Nestlé. “We have been able to deliver what consumers needed thanks to the resilience of our supply chain, thanks to the collaboration with our customers, retailers, transporters.”

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Start free trial
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to Global trade, rerouted

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Start free trial
Log in