Skip to navigationSkip to content
netflix the witcher
Netflix
Meet the challengers.
LET THE GAMES BEGIN

The five new streaming services making Netflix nervous

Adam Epstein
Member exclusive by Adam Epstein

For a long time, Netflix was not worried about its streaming rivals. Most competitors were either US-centric plays, like Hulu, or much smaller offerings, like HBO. There was enough room for everybody to win. “We compete with (and lose to) Fortnite more than HBO,” Netflix told investors last year.

But that’s changing. Already competing with the likes of Amazon for eyeballs, Netflix is now being hit with a new wave of global streaming services, built and backed by massive media companies with infrastructures capable of striking fear into the hearts of Netflix executives. That doesn’t mean these new platforms will necessarily impact Netflix’s 182 million subscribers—or that they’ll even be successful at all. But for the first time, Netflix is acknowledging the potential headwinds to its growth.

It took Disney only about a month to get Netflix to address its competition in a way it had never done in nearly a decade of streaming.  In a letter to shareholders (pdf) last quarter, shortly after the launch of Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, in the US, Netflix admitted: “Our low membership growth in UCAN [United States and Canada] is probably due to our recent price changes and to US competitive launches.”

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Start free trial
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Start free trial
Log in