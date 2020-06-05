Skip to navigationSkip to content
DESIGN: QUARTZ/BÁRBARA ABBÊS. PHOTOS: UNSPLASH/CALLUM SHAW
QUARTZ PRESENTS

What companies need to understand about Gen Z

Quartz Staff
What Gen Z wants

Today’s teens and young adults have never experienced life without smartphones. They’ve grown up connected to their peers, influences, and brands across the world through a screen. That’s led to a completely different relationship with corporations compared to previous generations. With an estimated $150 billion in spending power in the US alone, according to the consulting firm McKinsey & Company, companies can no longer depend on traditional cultural gatekeepers to reach today’s young consumers. They’ll have to meet Gen Z on their own terms.

Quartz’s latest presentation looks at the progressive priorities driving Gen Z, from the environment to body positivity, and what this means for companies hoping to connect with young people.

