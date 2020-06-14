Skip to navigationSkip to content
The back of the head of a graduate wearing a cap, gown, and mask.
Reuters/Andrew Kelly
Uncertainty ahead.
RESEARCH, DISRUPTED

Covid-19 is destabilizing an entire generation of young scientists

Katherine Ellen Foley
Member exclusive by Katherine Ellen Foley for Science’s great  pandemic pivot

Samantha Calvez, an undergraduate junior at Rowan University in New Jersey, should have been at Saint Louis University in Missouri right about now.

Calvez, 21, planned to use the summer before her senior year to research acids found in the blood of people who are diabetic. Using a type of chemistry that separates liquids and gases into their molecular components, Calvez would chemically mark acid molecules to make them easier to detect. The goal is to one day be able to better analyze important trace components either in the environment or the body.

The work requires an instrument called a supercritical fluid chromatograph, or SFC for short. There are just a dozen or so in the US. But since the Covid-19 pandemic picked up steam in the US in March, Calvez has been at home in New Jersey. Her research is at a standstill. “I haven’t touched the instrument and haven’t been to Rowan since mid-March,” she says. If she were in St. Louis, she expects she and her team would be analyzing some of the collected data by now.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Start free trial
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to Science’s great  pandemic pivot

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Start free trial
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。