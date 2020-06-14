Skip to navigationSkip to content
REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative aims to cure all diseases by the end of the century. Now Covid-19 is on the list.
MOVE FAST AND TEST THINGS

Coronavirus is putting the power of private philanthropy to the test

Nicolas Rivero
Member exclusive by Nicolas Rivero for Science’s great  pandemic pivot

On a rainy Saturday morning in early March, Joe DeRisi and Eric Chow were hauling a $90,000 robot down 16th Street in San Francisco’s Mission Bay neighborhood. The machine, a 150-pound cube of dull gray metal crucial for running medical tests at a high volume, was perched on a plastic cart, with scrap cardboard taped to the top to keep it dry.

The streets were eerily empty. A shelter-in-place order would soon take effect in the city, which reported its first case of Covid-19 on Jan. 31. To avoid sidewalk bumps, DeRisi and Chow rolled their cart right down the middle of the road.

Chow, who runs the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) Center for Advanced Technology, was doing DeRisi a favor. He was loaning the machine to the UCSF biochemist, who is also a co-president of the Chan-Zuckerberg Biohub, a research facility launched in 2016 with a $600 million grant from Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg’s private philanthropy.

You are reading a Quartz member exclusive.

Become a member to keep reading this story and the rest of our expert analyses on the changing global economy.

Start free trial
Log in

Why we think you’ll like it:

The rest of our guide to Science’s great  pandemic pivot

News of the moment that’s contextualized, digestible, and always global in perspective

Exclusive, deeply researched guides on what the economy’s next normal will look like

Master this transition in your work and personal life through direct access to our journalists and the rest of our community

Start free trial
Log in

こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。