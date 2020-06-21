Skip to navigationSkip to content
Ricardo Santos for Quartz
Oil and gas companies might never recover from Covid-19

Tim McDonnell
Michael J. Coren
Cooper Oil & Gas is a true mom-and-pop fossil fuel shop, launched in 1979 in Fort Worth, Texas. Glenn Cooper, inspired by an uncle in the industry, quit commercial real estate to work the rigs; his wife, Belinda, left her job as a hospital lab technician to run the company’s books.

Glenn “took a leap of faith in himself and my mother,” their daughter Cye said. “They started from zero and drilled all the wells themselves.”

Cye grew up on oilfields, and went on to study petroleum engineering and work for major drillers like Chevron and EOG Resources. Eventually, she convinced her dad to hand her the reins. Today, the company operates 300 wells.

