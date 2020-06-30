Skip to navigationSkip to content

The New Normal

Coronavirus has changed the world. Here’s how experts think it will affect our lives in five years.

THE NEW NORMAL

Jason Fried on what will change, and what won’t, because of Covid

Quartz Staff
It took a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders for 1.5 billion people worldwide, but something is finally occurring to us: The future we thought we expected may not be the one we get.

We know that things will change; how they’ll change is a mystery. To envision a future altered by coronavirus, Quartz asked dozens of experts for their best predictions on how the world will be different in five years.

Below is an answer from Jason Fried, the founder and CEO of Basecamp, which makes a tool for remote work.

In five years? Assuming there is a vaccine within two, I don’t think it’ll be that different in five years, to be honest. I think we’ll settle back into our patterns. Hopefully more people will still be working from home than before. And I think curbside pickup will be here to stay!

