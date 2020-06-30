Skip to navigationSkip to content

The New Normal

Coronavirus has changed the world. Here’s how experts think it will affect our lives in five years.

Adam Grant on the place he thinks we’ll go a lot less because of Covid

By Quartz Staff

It took a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders for 1.5 billion people worldwide, but something is finally occurring to us: The future we thought we expected may not be the one we get.

We know that things will change; how they’ll change is a mystery. To envision a future altered by coronavirus, Quartz asked dozens of experts for their best predictions on how the world will be different in five years.

Below is an answer from Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of four bestselling books, hosts a podcast called WorkLife, and has given popular TED talks.

My bet is that movie theaters won’t exist. There might be a few novelty theaters—like the occasional drive-in theater that reminds us of a bygone era—but it’s hard to imagine people breaking the bank for overpriced popcorn when they can have a safer, more relaxing viewing at home.

