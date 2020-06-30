Adam Grant on the place he thinks we’ll go a lot less because of Covid

It took a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders for 1.5 billion people worldwide, but something is finally occurring to us: The future we thought we expected may not be the one we get.

We know that things will change; how they’ll change is a mystery. To envision a future altered by coronavirus, Quartz asked dozens of experts for their best predictions on how the world will be different in five years.

Below is an answer from Adam Grant, an organizational psychologist at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of four bestselling books, hosts a podcast called WorkLife, and has given popular TED talks.