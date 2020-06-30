Skip to navigationSkip to content

The New Normal

Coronavirus has changed the world. Here’s how experts think it will affect our lives in five years.

Courtesy Amba Kak
Amba Kak says we’ll no longer look to tech for every solution post-Covid

Quartz Staff
By Quartz Staff

It took a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders for 1.5 billion people worldwide, but something is finally occurring to us: The future we thought we expected may not be the one we get.

We know that things will change; how they’ll change is a mystery. To envision a future altered by coronavirus, Quartz asked dozens of experts for their best predictions on how the world will be different in five years.

Below is an answer from Amba Kak. She’s the director of global strategy & programs at the AI Now Institute at New York University. She had previously worked in policy at Mozilla.

Tech-solutionism will be in retreat. The pandemic will demonstrate that digital tools should not be the default response to social crises. Advocacy will shift focus from demanding privacy safeguards from tech giants and governments, to building alternatives to centralized and unaccountable technology infrastructure.

