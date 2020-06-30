Zia Khan predicts the AI of the future will only be used for good

It took a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders for 1.5 billion people worldwide, but something is finally occurring to us: The future we thought we expected may not be the one we get.

We know that things will change; how they’ll change is a mystery. To envision a future altered by coronavirus, Quartz asked dozens of experts for their best predictions on how the world will be different in five years.

Below is an answer from Zia Khan, the senior vice president of innovation at The Rockefeller Foundation, a private foundation that seeks to promote humanity’s wellbeing. Many of his professional experiences—as a management consultant, serving on the World Economic Forum Advisory Council for Social Innovation—have helped show him how to use data and technology to positively transform people’s lives.