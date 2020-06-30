Sheryl Palmer says Covid will increase demand for ‘healthy homes’

It took a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders for 1.5 billion people worldwide, but something is finally occurring to us: The future we thought we expected may not be the one we get.
We know that things will change; how they’ll change is a mystery. To envision a future altered by coronavirus, Quartz asked dozens of experts for their best predictions on how the world will be different in five years.
Below is an answer from Sheryl Palmer, the chairman and chief executive officer of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation.
It’s no surprise that the impacts of Covid-19 will force us to accelerate the adoption of many changes in our lives, including the way we design and purchase homes. While Taylor Morrison was already on track to implement future-focused programs that make home buying more convenient while creating mindful workspaces, there are a few that have certainly jumped to the front of the line as a result of the pandemic.
From a health perspective, ‘healthy homes’ will become increasingly prevalent as we are more aware of the way diseases are transmitted. Features such as easy-to-clean surfaces, touchless appliances, advanced filtration systems for water and air, exhaust fans with LED lighting that kills germs in the bathroom, water bottle refill stations, and dedicated package delivery spaces are just a few ways we can create a safer and healthier environment. Building diagnostic technology that can read the family’s body temperature and trigger a notice to your doctor could be part of our future as well or even creating special spaces in the home for sick family members to recover while being isolated, but also near loved ones.