Narayana Murthy on how companies will think about risk after Covid

It took a global pandemic and stay-at-home orders for 1.5 billion people worldwide, but something is finally occurring to us: The future we thought we expected may not be the one we get.
We know that things will change; how they’ll change is a mystery. To envision a future altered by coronavirus, Quartz asked dozens of experts for their best predictions on how the world will be different in five years.
Below is an answer from Narayana Murthy, the founder of software services company Infosys Limited.
I believe the corporate world will change in the following ways:
- The Risk Committees of corporations will include pandemics as a major risk factor and will estimate the expected value of the possible loss of revenue and profits to the corporation.
- Virtual meetings using videoconferencing will become much more prevalent than they were during the pre-Covid-19 era.
The world will change in the following ways:
- Better social distancing than in pre-Covid-19 era will become the norm.
- I hope the world accepts, adopts, and practices the safe, elegant and 4,000-year old Indian form of greeting—namaste (folding both the hands)—rather than touching elbows, which looks a little bit combative!